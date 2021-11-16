Court jails two accused in housing society scam

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday awarded a 14-year jail term to former General Secretary Punjab Small Industries Cooperative Society Major (Retd) Muhammad Zulfiqar.

The court imposed a fine of Rs743.7 million on the convict, and also awarded a 7-year jail term to co-accused Asghar Suleman with a fine of Rs3.5 million. Asad Manzoor, another co-accused named in NAB reference is still absconding.

As per details, the accused, with the connivance of each other, illegally sold more than 64 kanals of land in Mouza Ladhar of the said society. The NAB Lahore had filed a reference in November 2008 on receipt of solid evidence against three accused.