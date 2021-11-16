BoGs wants Edwardes College principal named in two weeks

PESHAWAR: The Board of Governors (BOG) of Edwardes College Peshawar on Monday directed the quarters concerned to complete the process for appointment of the full-time principal of the historic institution within two weeks.

The board also allowed the current acting principal, the octogenarian Muhammad Siddique Zaki to continue as acting principal till the arrival of the acting principal. “The Diocese will provide the panel of five persons for the appointment of the regular principal of the college and the same panel shall be placed before the Board of Governors for a final approval and selection of the candidate as per set procedure and criteria,” the meeting was informed.

The Bishop of the Diocese, who attended the meeting, assured to provide a panel recommended by Diocese Lahore for the appointment of principal Edwardes College at the earliest. Governor Shah Farman said that the appointment of a full-time principal of the college should not be delayed.

He said the government was determined to restore the glory and historic identity of the Edwardes College and for the purpose concrete steps would be taken for maintaining its quality educational standards. The decisions taken in the second successive meeting of the BoG seemed very strange.

The position of the principal has been lying vacant for the last two years. Nayyer Fardows, the former principal of the college, left before completion of his tenure in December 2019 and MS Zaki, a retired professor, was made acting principal. The college is still functioning under the caretaker setup.

“When the office could not be filled out with a permanent principal during two years, how would it be possible to fill it within two weeks,” questioned a government official privy to the development.

According to the Supreme Court decision about the college, the Lahore Dioses Trust Association (LDTA) had the authority to recommend a panel of possible candidates for the principal position and the board would select the appropriate one among them for the office.

The BoG in its previous meeting had approved the criteria for the appointment of the principal. However, procedures for the purpose could not be developed and approved. It is now very much uncertain as to how the recommendation would be made.

The board set a two-week time for the appointment of the principal which seemed impossible. It would certainly require time to select persons fulfilling the criteria and make a panel to be recommended to the BoG.

The BoG can also not be convened every fortnight for only one issue. Sources told The News that the acting principal of the college also presented six points pertaining to the finance committee and financial matters of the college in the meeting to get them approved. The points also included matters about the perks and package of the acting principal. But the board overturned the points and made it clear that these points would be brought to the meeting by the full-time principal.