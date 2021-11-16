Workers of Powerlooms Association protest against inflation

MULTAN: Scores of workers of All Pakistan Powerlooms Association Monday observed a hunger strike and protested against growing inflation and demanded the government reduce power tariff and fuel prices.
APPLA central president Khaliq Qnadil Ansari led the hunger strike camp at Chowk Manzoorabad and warned the government that if their demands were ignored the association would devise an aggressive strategy against the government. The APPLA workers later staged a demonstration against price hike and said if their pleas were not heeded they would launch a march towards Islamabad by blocking roads across the province.
