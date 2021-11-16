Buzdar seeks promotion of tolerance in society

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said Islam has taught kindness and tolerance to its followers to promote a humane society.

In his message, the chief minister said intolerance was, regrettably, increasing in society due to multifaceted factors. Today, civilisation was yearning for the norms of brotherhood and tolerant attitudes; he continued and maintained that intolerance increases the tendency to extremism. Promoting tolerance and humanity to curb extremism was the need of the hour, he mentioned. Negative attitudes lead to the destruction of not only families but also societies, he observed.

To curb intolerant attitudes in society, one has to adopt positive thinking, best practices and tolerance towards each other. By promoting tolerant attitudes, the depravity of society can be reformed, he stated. Every section of society should play its role in fostering the societal trends of tolerance and forbearance. Today, we reaffirm commitment to play a positive role in promoting empathy and understanding, the CM added.

The chief minister has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about the kidnap-for-ransom of a Khurrianwala factory owner and directed safe recovery of the abductee and arrest of the culprits.