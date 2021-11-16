For minorities welfare: NCM draft law sent to Law Ministry for vetting

ISLAMABAD: The draft law of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has been finalised and was being sent to the Ministry of Law and Justice for vetting, said Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Ejaz Khan Jaffar.

Speaking at a meeting presided over by (NCM) Chairman Chela Ram Kewlani, he said the ministry would write a letter to all relevant institutions for their opinion. Secretary said the Evacuee Trust Property Board Chairman would brief the NCM about its minority welfare projects. The commission discussed various issues related to the Pakistani non-Muslim population. The NCM asked the ministry of Human Rights to take the NCM into confidence over the proposed Christian Marriage and Divorce Act.

NCM Chairman Chela Ram Kewlani said forced, underage and marriage without the permission of guardians was a social issue. He urged provinces to implement the marriage laws in their respective jurisdictions.

Kewlani said governors, chief ministers, chief secretaries and inspector generals of all provinces would be contacted for brisk implementation of NCM’s recommendations. The NCM sought nominations for induction of a new minority member on its seat vacated by a Christian member due to personal engagements.