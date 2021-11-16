Combined opposition committee: Opposition MPs to block electoral reforms legislation

ISLAMABAD: The steering committee of the combined opposition in the parliament has decided to ensure the presence of all their parliamentarians at the upcoming joint sitting of the parliament to unitedly block the legislation about electronic voting machines (EVMs) and other controversial laws.

The decision was made at the committee meeting, held here at the Parliament House on Monday. The opposition also reiterated its commitment to challenge the government's legislation in the joint sitting of the parliament.

In the steering committee meeting, the opposition termed the government attitude non-serious on legislation and said that a letter had already been written to the National Assembly speaker, but the government was showing no seriousness.

“Nothing has been done by the government so far except for verbal claims of consultations, while the opposition played its role responsibly, seriously and in national interest on every issue, either it was national security, electoral reforms, Afghanistan, Kashmir or FATF,” the opposition reiterated in the meeting. The steering committee said Imran Khan government was not serious and sincere in public and national affairs.

“Apart from the opposition, now the government members and allies are also angry over Imran Niazi's stubbornness and egoism,” the opposition meeting said. The committee said country’s entire system was being sacrificed for stubbornness of one person, which was regrettable and reprehensible