Opposition senators call for probe into Rs821 bn NAB recoveries

ISLAMABAD: The opposition members of the Senate’s Committee on Finance have written a letter to Chairman Senate’s Finance Committee Senator Talha Mehmood, asking him to investigate the claims of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over recovery of Rs821 billion and shifting of hot money to Pakistan, and its impact on Pakistan’s economy.

The letter was signed by Former Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Salim Mandviwalla, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Farooq H Naek from PPP, Senator Musadik Malik and Senator Saddi Abbassi from PML-N and Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar.

The letter stated that the members of the Senate’s Committee on Finance suggest that a sub-committee be set up including the members of the Senate’s Committee on Finance to investigate both NAB claims of recovering Rs821 billion, hot money coming to Pakistan, and its impact on Pakistan’s economy.

The letter was written after former Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwalla held consultations with the opposition members to substantiate the NAB claims. Former Deputy Chairman Senator Salim Mandviwalla said it was revealed in the meeting of the Senate’s Committee on Finance that not all the claimed recovered money was deposited in the treasury and it was not deposited in the national exchequer, and where had it gone. He said the transfer of hot money and its implications is an important issue that needs to be investigated.