Corona vaccination temporarily halted in 12-15 years age group

KARACHI: The COVID-19 vaccination in the age group of 12-15 years was temporarily halted throughout the country on Monday as health authorities launched a massive campaign to vaccine around 91 million against measles and rubella viruses, The News has learnt.

“On the recommendations from vaccine experts and immunologists, COVID-19 vaccination in the age group of 12-15 years has temporarily been halted till the end of this month as 91 million children from 9 months to 15 years would be inoculated against measles and rubella viruses in next two weeks”, an official of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS,R&C) told The News.

The NHS officials said as children across Pakistan would be getting measles and rubella vaccine shots while children upto five years of age would also be given Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) drops, it was advised to temporarily halt the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine among children between 12-15 years to prevent them from any possible vaccine-vaccine interactions.

Vaccine-vaccine interaction is a phenomenon where one vaccine affects another vaccine, thus potentially causing loss of immunogenicity, loss of protective efficacy or induction of adverse reactions, health officials said but added that although there was no harm in giving COVID-19 vaccine with MR shots but it was decided to halt the COVID-19 vaccination among children for the time being.

“Neither the first shot of Pfizer vaccine is being administered to any child in the age bracket of 12-15 from Monday till end of this month nor the second dose of vaccine of COVID-19 would be administered to children whose second dose is due in the last two weeks of current month”, the official added.

Parents are advised to get their children vaccinated against measles and rubella during the current drive, the NHS official said and added that once this drive is over, they can get their children vaccinated against the COVID-19 with first or second dose of the vaccine.