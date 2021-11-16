Opportunity to test EVMs in NA-133 by-polls lost, says Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said that pilot testing of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in NA-133 bye-elections would have been made possible had a timely decision been taken at the time of announcement of the election schedule.

"Great opportunity lost. Had a timely decision been taken at the time of announcement of election schedule, pilot testing of EVMs in NA-133 bye-elections would have been made possible," the minister said in a tweet.