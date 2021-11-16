Opportunity to test EVMs in NA-133 by-polls lost, says Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said that pilot testing of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in NA-133 bye-elections would have been made possible had a timely decision been taken at the time of announcement of the election schedule.
"Great opportunity lost. Had a timely decision been taken at the time of announcement of election schedule, pilot testing of EVMs in NA-133 bye-elections would have been made possible," the minister said in a tweet.
KARACHI: The COVID-19 vaccination in the age group of 12-15 years was temporarily halted throughout the country on...
LAHORE: A delegation of Punjab's Health Department reached UAE on Monday to participate in Dubai Expo 2021 where it...
KARACHI: The district and sessions judge, Naushero-Feroze, Sindh, has ordered the registration of a double murder case...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday passed an order, setting a final deadline of two weeks to the...
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Monday said all coalition government partners were unanimous to pass...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the special emphasis would be laid on the character-building...