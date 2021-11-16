Dwelling in darkness

Residents of Majnoon Khaskheli village have been suffering from the lack of provision of electricity. The village is around 100 years old and is home to approximately 250 people. Despite hectic efforts of the residents, the village has not been provided with electricity. Other villages in the area have electricity.
It is unfortunate that during this era of development, we are still using candles and people are living in darkness. A year ago some officials conducted a survey of our village but till date no steps have been taken for power supply. The authorities concerned should look into the matter as soon as possible.
Aftab Ahmed Khaskheli
Badin
Militants and terrorists are non-state actors who directly challenge the sovereignty of the state. When you try to try...
At least five million people in Yemen are on the brink of famine while at least 16 million are close to starvation....
One remembers that not long ago Quetta would have snowfall in September even, but this year there is no sign of snow....
Afghans are witnessing one of the darkest eras in the history of Afghanistan. A quick look at history reveals that...
A large number of footpaths in Karachi are occupied by roadside traders, vendors, food outlets, showrooms, etc....
Rape cases are on the rise in Pakistan. In 2020, almost 3000 children were victims of abuse in Pakistan. A large...