Dwelling in darkness

Residents of Majnoon Khaskheli village have been suffering from the lack of provision of electricity. The village is around 100 years old and is home to approximately 250 people. Despite hectic efforts of the residents, the village has not been provided with electricity. Other villages in the area have electricity.

It is unfortunate that during this era of development, we are still using candles and people are living in darkness. A year ago some officials conducted a survey of our village but till date no steps have been taken for power supply. The authorities concerned should look into the matter as soon as possible.

Aftab Ahmed Khaskheli

Badin