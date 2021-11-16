 
close
Tuesday November 16, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Hunger pangs

November 16, 2021

At least five million people in Yemen are on the brink of famine while at least 16 million are close to starvation. According to a UNICEF report, more than 400,000 children are suffering from malnutrition.

In addition, 15 million people (more than half of whom are children – 8.5 million) don't have safe water. It is the responsibility of international policymakers to save Yemeni women and children from the ongoing turmoil.

Asif Jameel

Awaran