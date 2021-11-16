Hunger pangs

At least five million people in Yemen are on the brink of famine while at least 16 million are close to starvation. According to a UNICEF report, more than 400,000 children are suffering from malnutrition.
In addition, 15 million people (more than half of whom are children – 8.5 million) don't have safe water. It is the responsibility of international policymakers to save Yemeni women and children from the ongoing turmoil.
Asif Jameel
Awaran
