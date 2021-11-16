Heart of darkness

Afghans are witnessing one of the darkest eras in the history of Afghanistan. A quick look at history reveals that this land has been a battleground for world powers like the US, the UK and the erstwhile USSR for over a century. The US ‘war on terror’ – spanning 20 years and costing $2 trillion and countless lives – was all in vain. The question is: what will be the future of Afghanistan?

Afghanistan’s future seems dismal. We have seen Afghans trying to escape the country by hanging onto airplanes. Not to mention the financial crises that have beset the country. It is difficult for the Taliban-led government to continue without foreign aid. The poverty rate is increasing and hunger soars. Women’s rights are constantly at risk. The so-called pioneers of human rights ought to stand up for the peace and stability of Afghanistan and ensure that residents are given due rights.

Muhammad Adil Bazai

Islamabad