Roadside ruckus

A large number of footpaths in Karachi are occupied by roadside traders, vendors, food outlets, showrooms, etc. Finding no space, pedestrians are compelled to walk on roads, which sometimes leads to serious accidents.
The menace of roadside business has boosted particularly after the city administration imposed ‘land-use charges’ on some traders/vendors to legalise business on footpaths. Eventually, some roadside businesses were legalised and restaurants were allowed to use footpaths to serve their customers. Since then, hundreds of traders and vendors have set up their stalls on footpaths across the city. Such businesses are rampant in areas like Jamshed Road, Patel Para, Golimar, Khalid Bin Waleed Road, Burns Road, Frere Road and Tariq Road etc. The government should arrange some alternative to occupying footpaths to facilitate pedestrians who are facing tremendous problems under the prevailing situation.
M Mumtaz Hussain
Karachi
