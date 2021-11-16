The fault in our wires

Since the beginning of November, residents of Soldier Bazaar have been facing frequent loadshedding and problems related to it. On November 14, residents faced power outages for around three hours without any prior notices, which is obviously a cause of distress to all. Nepra should fine K-Electric for such unscheduled loadshedding.
One wonders what reason K-Electric has for these power outages. If they are due to fuel shortage, why are consumers billed fuel adjustment charges? If they are a result of technical faults, the authorities should ensure that the faults are addressed immediately.
Ashfaq Sharif
Karachi
