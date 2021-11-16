It’s cold outside

For decades, natural gas has been considered an eco-friendly fuel and has been used quite generously since its discovery. However, as a result of a lack of planning by the authorities and massive line-losses, this natural wealth has been frittered away. Now when people are already in duress due to inflation, and the rising costs of petroleum prices, the government is planning to reduce the supply of gas in the residential sector. From December, gas will only be available three times a day – just for cooking purposes. Such a move will certainly exacerbate the problems created by soaring inflation and the squeezed per capita income of people. The elderly and those with frail health will be particularly affected owing to a lack of space heating in the ensuing winters.
M Y Ehsan Ullah
Islamabad
