Anti-measles, rubella vaccination drive kicks off

Rawalpindi: A two-week-long measles and rubella vaccination campaign started in here on Monday. The campaign which will continue till November 27, more than 90 million children between the age of 9 month and 15 year will be vaccinated against measles and rubella.

Professor Dr. Rai Asghar started the national campaign against measles and rubella by vaccinating a child at Benazir Bhutto Hospital, says a press release.Parents should take advantage of this campaign and save the future of their children. ‘Measles is a deadly disease and can only be prevented with immunisations,’ Dr. Rai Asghar said. It is important to get two vaccines to prevent measles. The first measles vaccine is given at nine months and the second at 15 months. Measles causes a child to have a high fever with cold and cough. On the third or fourth day, red rashes appear on the skin and the fever increases. Measles can also cause meningitis with severe pneumonia, which can be fatal. Dr. Rai Asghar added that EPI vaccines are the best and safest vaccines in the world, which gives complete protection to the child from 12 diseases.