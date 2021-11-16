Upgraded ICU inaugurated at Polyclinic

Islamabad: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan inaugurated the upgraded the medical and surgical intensive care unit at the Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital (Polyclinic) here.

UNHCR representative for Pakistan Noriko Yoshida and deputy chief of mission of the Chinese embassy Pang Chunxue were present on the occasion.

In the presence of Polyclinic Executive Director Dr Shahid Hanif, assistant executive director of the hospital Dr Arsalan Hyder briefed Dr Faisal about the facilities added to the unit, including medical equipment provided by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees with the financial support of the government of China.

The Polyclinic ED lauded the UNHCR and China over the initiative and said it would facilitate in the management of regular and critical care patients. FGPC is the second-largest public sector hospital in Islamabad after PIMS with 26 dispensaries and a mother and child hospital in Aabpara, catering approximately 8000 patients in a day.

The ED said around 1,000 patients per day, including refugees, would benefit from the new equipment. He appreciated Dr Arsalan's coordination in this respect. UNHCR representative in Pakistan Noriko Yoshida said the donated equipment would help protect and save the lives of newborn children.

"The Polyclinic deserves every support we can provide as an invaluable service that helps not only the vulnerable newborn children of Pakistani families but also the new and fragile members of refugee families," she said.

According to her, 23 pieces of equipment were provided to the hospital as part of a list of equipment needed by the hospital, including infant incubators, baby warmers, suction machines, infusion pumps and ultrasound machines.

China has been supporting the UNHCR’s refugee and host community assistance in Pakistan as well as other countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

The UNHCR’s assistance towards host community services is guided by a solutions strategy for Afghan Refugees. A support platform was set up in 2019 to boost the support of the international community towards collective efforts to find solutions for Afghan refugees, including the need for increased assistance towards national services in hosting countries like Pakistan.