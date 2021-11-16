Arid University to celebrate silver jubilee

Rawalpindi: Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) is going to celebrate its silver jubilee from November 22-27, at the completion of 25 years of its establishment.

This was decided in a Deans/Directors meeting held under the chairmanship of PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman, here on Monday. In a meeting, Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman said that the University started with less than 300 students enrolled in one Faculty and has now reached a total strength of over 12000 students in its six faculties and seven Institutes.

During 25 years, this Alma Mater not only produced graduates well acquainted with cutting edge technologies to match the market demand but also made a great deal to uplift and develop scientific avenues, especially in the field of Agriculture, he said.