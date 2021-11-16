PU professor completes thesis

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Department of Political Science’s Assistant Professor Shabbir Ahmad Khan has successfully defended his PhD dissertation defence from the Political Science Department, West Virginia University, Morgantown, USA. According to a press release, the topic of his PhD dissertation was "Judicial Independence in Pakistan: A Case Study of Lawyer's Movement, 2007-2009.” He is currently serving as the Director, Centre for Civility and Integrity Development (CCID) at PU.
LAHORE: A man has been arrested on charges of sexual harassment of a girl in the Muslim Town area Monday. The suspect...
LAHORE: A delegation comprising of 20 members from Medical Emergency Response Centre Balochistan visited the...
LAHORE: The 27th convocation of the University of Engineering and Technology was held here on Monday in which 2,246...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Civil Society Forum met at South Asia Partnership Pakistan office Monday to ascertain how to...
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has alleged that the government has lost public confidence. Talking to media...
LAHORE: Speakers at a panel discussion here on Monday stressed the need to empower students in universities’ affairs...