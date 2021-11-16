PU professor completes thesis

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Department of Political Science’s Assistant Professor Shabbir Ahmad Khan has successfully defended his PhD dissertation defence from the Political Science Department, West Virginia University, Morgantown, USA. According to a press release, the topic of his PhD dissertation was "Judicial Independence in Pakistan: A Case Study of Lawyer's Movement, 2007-2009.” He is currently serving as the Director, Centre for Civility and Integrity Development (CCID) at PU.