Man held over harassment charges

LAHORE: A man has been arrested on charges of sexual harassment of a girl in the Muslim Town area Monday. The suspect Ahmad had followed the victim and harassed her through his obscene acts. Police registered a case and arrested the suspect.

Accidents: Around 17 people died, whereas 1,266 were injured in 1,185 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 757 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 509 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.