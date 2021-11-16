Balochistan team visits Emergency Services Academy

LAHORE: A delegation comprising of 20 members from Medical Emergency Response Centre (MERC) Balochistan visited the Emergency Services Headquarters & Academy on Monday. It included MERC Balochistan staff of Control Room and Head office core team.

They visited the Provincial Monitoring Cell, Rescue 1122 Lahore Command and Control Centres and Rescue 1122 Kasur and Gujranwala. The delegation met with Emergency Services DG Dr Rizwan Naseer and discussed about the processes involved in establishment of Emergency Service. Rizwan informed the delegates about the Emergency Services reforms which have been carried out in Pakistan.