2,246 get degrees at UET convocation

LAHORE: The 27th convocation of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) was held here on Monday in which 2,246 graduates, 651 MS/ MPhil and 32 PhD scholars were awarded degrees while 61 gold medals were distributed among the students.

Around three female students won 15 gold medals while one male student won four gold medals. Sadaf Munir won six gold medals and Ayesha Khalid won five gold medals. Similarly, Arshma Hasnain and Hamza Siddique won four gold medals each. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar presided over the convocation while UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, Deans, faculty members, students and their parents attended the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that UET graduates were an asset to the country and their role in the national development was significant, he added. Ch Sarwar said that the country was strengthened only by the rule of law and Constitution and giving rights to the rightful claimant. He also announced a prize of Rs100,000 and Rs50,000 for the four students which would be awarded to these students and their teachers later in a ceremony at the Governor’s House. On the eve of 100 years anniversary of the university, the governor planted a tree on the campus and also inaugurated a commemorative plaque.

The VC Prof Syed Mansoor Sarwar congratulating the graduating students said that the university had successfully completed its 100 years. He said the UET completed a century of its journey which was full of success, progress, inventions, and new ideas.