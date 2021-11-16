Joint efforts stressed to solve people’s problems

LAHORE: The Pakistan Civil Society Forum (PCSF) met at South Asia Partnership Pakistan (SAP Pk) office Monday to ascertain how to raise voice for all that affects people such as inflation and non-implementation of laws that put people’s lives at risk.

Civil society members from different parts of Punjab said journalists, labour, students, bar councils and heads of departments in government organisations should be engaged in the struggle for people’s rights. Veteran journalist and human rights champion Hussain Naqi speaking on the occasion said, “If students, labour, journalists and civil society come together, change is possible in Pakistan. At present, there is a need to make joint efforts. Only one percent labour is organised.” He called for producing exportable things and reducing imports. “We are buying lentils from Latin America. If we give this money to farmers, we would have surplus lentil. Hundreds of thousands of acres of land is lying uncultivated. Lentils take little water to grow but we are growing sugarcane that takes a lot of water,” he said.

Neelam Hussain of Simorgh Women’s Resource and Publication Centre underlined the need to improve our communication with state institutions. “Human Rights Committees in every district have two seats of civil society. HR committees are at present dysfunctional. There are vigilance committees. There is a need to use this space and work from these platforms,” said Bushra Khaliq of WISE. Participants pointed out that people in small NGOs disperse as projects reach completion.