Cops suspended for delaying case registration

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that immediate solution of public problems and delivery of justice to citizens is the top priority of Punjab Police. Therefore, supervisory officers should personally ensure redressing people’s grievances in the open courts. He expressed these views in an open court at Central Police Office Monday. The IG issued orders to suspend DSP and SHO Saddar Kharian for delay in case registration. While listening to complaint of a citizen named Muhammad Iqbal from Sahiwal, IG directed DPO to undertake investigation of the case. On complaint of citizen, SHO of police station Cantt Okara, SHO and investigation officer of Mansoora Abad, Faisalabad have also been summoned to CPO for clarification of delay in taking action. At the request of Abdul Shakoor, a resident of Sargodha, DSP and SHO Atta Shaheed Police Station were ordered to appear in CPO along with the applicant.

Lawyers: Rao Sardar Ali said that lawyers community is very important section of the society and Punjab Police will ensure every possible step for supremacy of law and justice in this regard. He expressed these views during a meeting with a nine-member delegation of Punjab Bar Council at Central Police Office. During the meeting, Punjab Bar Council Vice-Chairman Farhan Shehzad said that Punjab Bar Council was bringing all its members together on one platform and developed mechanism for a new digital bar code card system which is aimed at discouraging fake lawyers.