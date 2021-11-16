More witnesses summoned in Mufti Aziz case

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court on Monday summoned more prosecution witnesses by November 29 in a case against former seminary teacher Mufti Azizur Rehman on charges of sexually abusing a student.
The police produced the accused before the court from jail. Previously, the court had dismissed post-arrest bail of the accused. North Cantonment police had registered an FIR against Mufti Aziz on the charges of sexual assault and criminal intimidation on the complaint of Sabir Shah, a student of Jamia Manzoorul Islam, Cantonment.
LAHORE: Punjab University Department of Political Science’s Assistant Professor Shabbir Ahmad Khan has successfully...
LAHORE: A man has been arrested on charges of sexual harassment of a girl in the Muslim Town area Monday. The suspect...
LAHORE: A delegation comprising of 20 members from Medical Emergency Response Centre Balochistan visited the...
LAHORE: The 27th convocation of the University of Engineering and Technology was held here on Monday in which 2,246...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Civil Society Forum met at South Asia Partnership Pakistan office Monday to ascertain how to...
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has alleged that the government has lost public confidence. Talking to media...