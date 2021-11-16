Bannon surrenders to FBI on contempt charges

WASHINGTON: Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former US president Donald Trump, turned himself in to an FBI field office in Washington on Monday, after being charged with contempt of Congress.Bannon was surrounded by photographers and a protester holding a sign that said “Coup plotter” as he stepped out of a black vehicle at around 9:30 am.

“I don’t want anybody to take their eye off the ball,” he said, the Axios website reported. “We’re taking down the Biden regime every day. I want you guys to stay focused, stay on message. Remember, signal not noise. This is all noise, not signal.”

The 67-year-old was taken into custody, expected to appear in district court in the afternoon. The former White House chief strategist was indicted on Friday after defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating the deadly attack on the US Capitol on 6 January by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the election.