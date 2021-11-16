Fighting near Yemen port displaces over 6,000: UN

HODEIDA, Yemen: A Huthi rebel advance near Yemen’s lifeline port of Hodeida and a Saudi pullback have displaced more than 6,000 people, the United Nations said.

The insurgents on Friday took control of a large area south of Hodeida, a key port where the warring sides agreed on a ceasefire in 2018, after loyalist forces withdrew. "Some 700 families (some 4,900 people) were displaced" to Khokha, over 100-km south of Hodeida, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said, citing Yemeni government sources.

It said "184 other families (about 1,300 people) were displaced further south" to the Red Sea coastal town of Mokha. "No displacement has been reported within the areas that came under control of the de facto authorities," OCHA said in a statement on Sunday, referring to the Huthis.

Citing aid partners on the ground, it said a 300-tent site for displaced people had been set up in Khokha, while authorities were reportedly seeking another site to cope with the influx.