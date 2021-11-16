Delhi govt resists call for ‘pollution lockdown’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government pushed back on Monday against a call by India’s top court to declare a "pollution lockdown", as children stayed away from school for a week because of dangerous smog levels.

Air quality in Delhi -- among the world’s most polluted cities -- regularly plummets to the "severe" category in winter with levels of harmful particulates at dangerous levels. On Saturday, the Supreme Court suggested imposing for the first time a "pollution lockdown", effectively confining the megacity’s 20 million people to their homes.

In a submission to the court on Monday, the city government said that such a step would only be "meaningful" if states surrounding Delhi are also included. One of the contributors to the smog that hangs over the city in winter is smoke from farmers burning their crop residue in neighbouring states.

Delhi is also ringed by several satellite cities like Noida and Ghaziabad that are home to millions of people. "Given Delhi’s compact size, a lock down would have limited impact on the air quality regime," the Delhi government said.