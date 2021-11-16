Heavy rains force evacuations in Canada

OTTAWA: Relentless rain battered Canada’s Pacific coast on Monday, forcing evacuations and sending mudslides, rocks and debris across major highways that left motorists trapped east of Vancouver.
"Heavy rains and subsequent mudslides/flooding have impacted various highways in the BC interior," British Columbia’s transportation ministry said on Twitter. Rescuers were deployed to free people trapped for hours in 80-100 cars and trucks between two mudslides near the town of Agassiz, the province’s safety minister, Mike Farnworth, told a news conference.
