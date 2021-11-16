Libyan elders urge boycott over Qadhafi presidential bid

TRIPOLI: Elders from several cities called for a boycott of presidential elections and protesters shut voting stations in western Libya on Monday after former dictator Moamer Qadhafi’s son registered to run.
Seif al-Islam Qadhafi, whose whereabouts have been secret for years, on Sunday became the first heavyweight candidate to sign up for the December 24 poll. But an influential council of elders from Misrata, a city which played a key role in the 2011 uprising that toppled his father, called for an election boycott.
The council rejects "the candidacy of those who used excessive force against the Libyan people’s uprising and who are the target of arrest warrants from Libyan courts and the International Criminal Court", it said in a statement. It urged "free patriots" to protest against the election taking place before a constitutional basis was agreed.
A member of the electoral commission, the HNEC, told AFP that "residents protesting at the candidacy of Seif al-Islam Qadhafi in presidential elections closed down several polling stations" in the west.
The official, who asked not to be named, said there had been no violence and voting stations had not been damaged. Libya first ever direct presidential poll comes as the United Nations seeks to end a decade of violence since a revolt that toppled his father in 2011.
Seif al-Islam is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity allegedly committed during the Nato-backed uprising. But the HNEC said he had "completed all the required legal conditions" to run.
On Sunday, prominent figures in the western city of Zawiya "categorically rejected" presidential runs by both Qadhafi and eastern military strongman Khalifa Haftar, who is also widely expected to announce a bid.
A key part of a United Nations-led political process building on a ceasefire in October last year, the elections are opposed by some who argue there has been no agreement on their legal basis and the powers the winner would take.
WASHINGTON: Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former US president Donald Trump, turned himself in to an FBI field...
PARIS: France told Britain on Monday to stop "giving lessons" on migrants ahead of talks seeking to ease an...
HODEIDA, Yemen: A Huthi rebel advance near Yemen’s lifeline port of Hodeida and a Saudi pullback have displaced more...
BUENOS AIRES: Argentina’s centre-left President Alberto Fernandez called for dialogue with the opposition after...
YANGON: US journalist Danny Fenster was "pardoned" before being deported from Myanmar where he had been sentenced to...
NEW DELHI: The Delhi government pushed back on Monday against a call by India’s top court to declare a "pollution...