FIH finalises squads list for upcoming Junior World Cup

ISLAMABAD: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has finalised the squads’ list for the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021, the showpiece event where hockey’s rising stars will take to the field in the global showpiece at the magnificent Kalinga Stadium.

The competition takes place from November 24 to December 5, with India — the defending champions — hosting the event for the third time. As many as sixteen countries are competing in the event with two from each group making it to the quarter-final stages. Pakistan have been placed in a tough group along with Germany, Argentina and Egypt. Pakistan will play their opening match against Germany on November 24 at 2pm.

Although the Junior World Cup has a deserved reputation as being a competition in which the stars of the future showcase themselves for the first time, there are numerous players who have already made a considerable impression on the sport. Thibeau Stockbroekx (Belgium), Benedickt Schwarzhaupt (Germany), Pepe Cunill (Spain) and Justen Blok (the Netherlands) have all featured in the FIH Hockey Pro League, while Timothee Clement has already made 25 senior international appearances for France.

The most decorated player in the competition is India captain and two-time FIH Rising Star of the Year Vivek Prasad, who has played 70 times for his country and was part of the team that won bronze at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Looking ahead to the event, FIH President Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra said: “The Junior World Cup is a hugely important event for the sport of hockey, where the stars of tomorrow come out to shine. Many of the world’s greatest players have competed in this competition, showcasing their skills before going on to even greater successes with their respective senior teams.