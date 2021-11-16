‘It was fate’: Finch admits toss ‘big factor’ in victory

DUBAI: Australia skipper Aaron Finch won six of his seven tosses on the way to his team’s maiden Twenty20 World Cup trophy and admitted it played a “big part”.
Australia thrashed New Zealand by eight wickets in Dubai after Mitchell Marsh hit an unbeaten 77 to steer the team home to their target of 173 in 18.5 overs. The flip of the coin weighed heavily in the tournament with teams chasing having a clear advantage due to the night-time dew in the United Arab Emirates.
Teams bowling first won 12 of 13 matches played at the Dubai International Stadium. “It did play a big factor to be honest,” Finch said on being how he ensured the call of the coin fell in his favour.
“I tried to play it down as much as I could because I thought at some point in the tournament I’m going to lose a toss and we’ll have to bat first.
Australia won toss
New Zealand
M. Guptill c Stoinis b Zampa 28
D. Mitchell c Wade b Hazlewood 11
K. Williamson c Smith b Hazlewood 85
G. Phillips c Maxwell b Hazlewood 18
J. Neesham not out 13
T. Seifert not out 8
Extras (b1, lb3, nb1, w4) 9
Total (4 wickets, 20 overs) 172
Did not bat: M. Santner, A. Milne, T. Southee, I. Sodhi, T. Boult
Fall: 1-28 (Mitchell), 2-76 (Guptill), 3-144 (Phillips), 4-148 (Williamsonn)
Bolwing: Starc 4-0-60-0 (nb1, w2), Hazlewood 4-0-16-3, Maxwell 3-0-28-0, Cummins 4-0-27-0 (w2), Zampa 4-0-26-1, Marsh 1-0-11-0
Australia (target 173)
D. Warner b Boult 53
A. Finch c Mitchell b Boult 5
M. Marsh not out 77
G. Maxwell not out 28
Extras (lb4, w6) 10
Total (2 wickets, 18.5 overs) 173
Did not bat: S. Smith, M. Stoinis, M. Wade, P. Cummins, M. Starc, A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood
Fall: 1-15 (Finch), 2-107 (Warner)
Bowling: Boult 4-0-18-2 (w1), Southee 3.5-0-43-0 (w1), Milne 4-0-30-0 (w1), Sodhi 3-0-40-0 (w3), Santner 3-0-23-0, Neesham 1-0-15-0
Result: Australia won by eight wickets
Man of the Match: M Marsh (AUS)
Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)
KARACHI: Pakistan’s promising squash player Ashan Ayaz is set to play three PSA 10,000 international events in...
LAHORE: Pakistan Shaheens won the three-match one-day series against Sri Lanka A 1-0 as the third and final match of...
DUBAI: Sprint legend Usain Bolt said he could have emerged from retirement to win a fourth straight Olympic 100m title...
GUADALAJARA, Mexico: Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza booked her semi-final spot at the WTA Finals on...
TURIN, Italy: Defending champion Daniil Medvedev recovered from a set down to defeat Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz on...
MIAMI: World number one Nelly Korda shook off a triple bogey at the penultimate hole, closing regulation with a birdie...