‘It was fate’: Finch admits toss ‘big factor’ in victory

DUBAI: Australia skipper Aaron Finch won six of his seven tosses on the way to his team’s maiden Twenty20 World Cup trophy and admitted it played a “big part”.

Australia thrashed New Zealand by eight wickets in Dubai after Mitchell Marsh hit an unbeaten 77 to steer the team home to their target of 173 in 18.5 overs. The flip of the coin weighed heavily in the tournament with teams chasing having a clear advantage due to the night-time dew in the United Arab Emirates.

Teams bowling first won 12 of 13 matches played at the Dubai International Stadium. “It did play a big factor to be honest,” Finch said on being how he ensured the call of the coin fell in his favour.

“I tried to play it down as much as I could because I thought at some point in the tournament I’m going to lose a toss and we’ll have to bat first.

Australia won toss

New Zealand

M. Guptill c Stoinis b Zampa 28

D. Mitchell c Wade b Hazlewood 11

K. Williamson c Smith b Hazlewood 85

G. Phillips c Maxwell b Hazlewood 18

J. Neesham not out 13

T. Seifert not out 8

Extras (b1, lb3, nb1, w4) 9

Total (4 wickets, 20 overs) 172

Did not bat: M. Santner, A. Milne, T. Southee, I. Sodhi, T. Boult

Fall: 1-28 (Mitchell), 2-76 (Guptill), 3-144 (Phillips), 4-148 (Williamsonn)

Bolwing: Starc 4-0-60-0 (nb1, w2), Hazlewood 4-0-16-3, Maxwell 3-0-28-0, Cummins 4-0-27-0 (w2), Zampa 4-0-26-1, Marsh 1-0-11-0

Australia (target 173)

D. Warner b Boult 53

A. Finch c Mitchell b Boult 5

M. Marsh not out 77

G. Maxwell not out 28

Extras (lb4, w6) 10

Total (2 wickets, 18.5 overs) 173

Did not bat: S. Smith, M. Stoinis, M. Wade, P. Cummins, M. Starc, A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood

Fall: 1-15 (Finch), 2-107 (Warner)

Bowling: Boult 4-0-18-2 (w1), Southee 3.5-0-43-0 (w1), Milne 4-0-30-0 (w1), Sodhi 3-0-40-0 (w3), Santner 3-0-23-0, Neesham 1-0-15-0

Result: Australia won by eight wickets

Man of the Match: M Marsh (AUS)

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)