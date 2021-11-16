Gold rate drops Rs1,900/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs1,900 per tola on Monday. According to the data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs126,200 per tola. Similarly, 10 gram gold rate dropped by Rs1,629 to Rs108,196.
In the international market, gold rates dropped by $3 to $1,863 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,480 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood same at Rs1,268.86.
