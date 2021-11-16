Rupee recovers

KARACHI: The rupee rebounded on Monday from a record low in the previous session after advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin warned that speculators could take a hit as the rupee would appreciate due to the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) $6 billion loan programme soon.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 175.29 to the dollar, 0.25 per cent stronger than Friday’s all-time low close of 175.73. The rupee gained 20 paisas to end at 177.80 versus the greenback in the open market. Tarin blamed speculators for the depreciation of the exchange rate, falling the rupee above 170 levels. He informed that Islamabad was in discussions with the Fund officials to soften conditions to restart the bailout programme. The talks have reached a conclusion and the IMF would soon announce the resumption of the programme, he added.

Dealers said the advisor’s statement would restrict speculative trading in the currency, providing much needed support to the rupee. A foreign exchange dealer said the statement was the latest to curb speculative trading, which trims short positions in the rupee. He hoped that this would signal good news for the market. He was of the opinion that there would be some impact on the rupee when the State Bank of Pakistan receives a pledged $3 billion safe deposit from Saudi Arabia.