Indonesian envoy seeks product list for FTA

KARACHI: Consul General of Indonesia Dr Jun Kuncoro Hadiningrat on Monday asked the business community to prepare a list of products for the free trade agreement (FTA) between Indonesia and Pakistan to boost bilateral trade.

Speaking during a visit to KCCI, he said Indonesia wanted to further develop trade and economic relations with Pakistan by boosting cooperation between the business communities and encourage linkages between the youth of the both brotherly countries.

Indonesia was also keen to promote cooperation in the IT sector hence, a webinar titled “Indonesia-Pakistan IT Updates – The Development and Challenges” was organised recently under the auspices of the Indonesian Consulate, which was a big breakthrough. At the webinar, IT experts from both sides stressed the need to promote digital economy between the two countries, he added.

The CG also highlighted the importance of education cooperation as one of the instruments in promoting bilateral relations between Indonesia and Pakistan, especially in terms of people-to-people contact so they could understand each other’s culture.

He was of the opinion that cooperation between Indonesian and Pakistani universities would pave the way for more inclusive bilateral relations in academia and education sectors of both countries. “We need to promote interaction between the younger generation of both countries as they don’t know much about each other,” he said, and appealed KCCI to look into the possibility of promoting such interactions as well.

To foster people-to-people relations with focus on culture, education, tourism, and exchange programmes, the Indonesian Consulate has recently launched the first Indonesia-Pakistan Youth Forum (IPYF).

“Indonesia lays special emphasis on improving trade and investment ties with the business community of Karachi keeping in view the huge contribution to the national exchequer and the key role being played by this city in the economic development of Pakistan,” he added.