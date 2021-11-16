Intensifying inequalities

LAHORE: Equitable growth is a dream that does not seem achievable in the near future. Inequality would decline only if the incomes of the poor increase by a very high percentage than the affluent, that seems impossible.

We are operating an economy that is pro-rich. Even when the government or a private sector entity increases salaries of all employees by the same percentage it enlarges inequality.

If a minimum wage earner drawing Rs20,000 per month gets a ten percent raise, his income would increase by Rs2,000 to Rs22,000. A mid-level executive drawing Rs100,000 would get Rs10,000 addition in salary and executives at higher level drawing Rs500,000 would get Rs50,000 addition.

This Rs50,000 is more than two times the wage of the lowest level monthly income. To reduce inequality, the salaries of the lowest level employees must be increased to double the percentage of highest-level employees.

In the same way, the mid-level employees should get a 50 percent higher raise than the highest paid executive. Unfortunately, our system operates in the opposite direction.

The top executives get more than average wage based on their performance. It is conveniently ignored that an enterprise is successful because of the contribution of all workers.

It is true that higher GDP growth plays some role in reducing poverty as more people get employed. The inequality however is not addressed through high growth.

Countries with lower growth levels and better policies succeeded in addressing inequality better. Global research has confirmed that growth increases the incomes of even the lowest 40 percent earners in the society.

In developed economies, growth in income of the poor is proportionate to the average national growth, but in emerging economies like ours, the increase in income of the poor is restricted to 25 percent of the average national growth.

Income inequality does increase in developed societies as well, but income itself is an indicator of welfare because it cumulatively increases the purchasing power of the poor, and addresses some of its educational and health concerns. This does not happen in Pakistan.

Without growth or low growth, the poor are impacted more than the affluent. The downtrodden are forced to further lower their living standards.

This could pull them below the poverty level as no growth means that even a fraction of inflation could not be covered due to stagnant income. The first condition to achieve equitable growth is that there should be growth in the economy, as incomes of the poor would not grow if an economy is not growing.

Our country is an example in this regard. In fact, many lower middle income groups have come down to the level of poverty due to the miserable decline in economic growth in Pakistan.

Many factors that are under the control of the state deny the poor fair share in growth. This includes financial depth in the system and financial openness. Moreover, the policies that trigger inflation and disturb the budget balance also impact the poor’s share in growth. Developed economies have taken steps to ensure equal opportunities for the entire society.

The standard of education of their state-run schools is at par or even better than private schools. The healthcare facilities provided by government-run clinics provide quality treatment to all purely on merit.

This gives ample chances to the children of the poor to compete with the children of the elite purely on merit. The access to finance is universal. Talent is awarded on merit. Poverty in developed economies is based on merit meaning that only those that do not work or avoid responsibility remain poor.

In Pakistan, the hard work of the poor is not properly rewarded. Poor do not get equal opportunity. Their generations remain poor because they do not get opportunities to upgrade themselves.

Prosperity would come from sustained growth. Successive governments have made relentless efforts to attract investment to trigger sustained growth. All have failed despite announcing most attractive investment policies. Only good investment policy would not attract investment.

The government must improve governance, rule of law. In the last 40 years, we mostly attracted investment on sovereign guarantees of high returns. Successive governments defaulted on sovereign guarantees. This further eroded the credibility of the state.

The projects commissioned on sovereign guarantees did not create large jobs. These policies contributed to further increase in inequality as well as poverty; because we experienced periods of bust and boom in growth.

The growth accelerated on foreign investment based on sovereign guarantees and declined when such investment dried. Thus, the cycle of poverty for the poor never ended.