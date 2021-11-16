Govt to hold HEC bidding before December end

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to hold the bidding for privatisation of state-owned Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) within the current quarter, as various stumbling blocks have been removed.

An official source of the Privatization Commission said the commission has approved Rs81.08/share as reserve price for giving it in private hands. This will have a combined worth of around Rs1.14 billion. “However, this price is not final and can be changed,” he added.

Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP), in its meeting held on November 16, 2020 approved the transaction structure of HEC, wherein the sale of all (96.6 percent) or 14.1 million government shares in the HEC was approved. The CCoP’s decision was ratified by the Cabinet in its meeting held on December 1, 2020. In March 2021, CCoP in its meeting directed Ministry of Industries and Production to resolve pending issues, including the matters related to HEC employees’ dues, liabilities towards Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC), validity of type testing licence and transfer of land located in Taxila presently in the name of HEC.

Breakthrough has been achieved in several of the pending matters specifically related to employees and settlement of liabilities due towards the financial institutions. The Privatization Commission has ensured that no further liabilities would be added on the balance sheet of the complex. The Ministry of Industries and Production is also playing its positive role to retain the entity’s credit rating.

Similarly, Power Division also agrees that no adverse action should be taken against HEC by any power distribution company (DISCO). Long-standing dues of KPEZDMC were also settled. Since 2014, this is the third attempt to privatise this entity. In 2014, an attempt was made but because of poor response, the process was annulled in December 2014. Again, in March 2015, three parties were pre-qualified, out of which only one party deposited the earnest money.

Later, CCoP approved the bid of M/s Cargill Holding Limited, but the privatisation could not materialise as the successful bidder never issued the requisite cheque. The bidder’s earnest money of Rs25 million was forfeited.

Now, again the bidders have been prequalified and the pre-bid meeting was also held in August 2021. Most of the issues raised by the pre-qualified bidders in the meeting were satisfactorily addressed.

Currently, the Privatization Commission is considering different options for determination of the reserve price for the bidding of HEC shares, before the bidding process is initiated with the approval of the federal cabinet.

The government would hold the bidding this month or next month after the approval of the ‘reserve price’ of bidding by the CCoP and the federal cabinet.

HEC, a state-owned entity, is under the administrative control of the State Engineering Corporation (SEC), the share of which is fully owned by the Ministry of Industries and Production/federal government. Located in Taxila, HEC started its commercial operations in 1998.