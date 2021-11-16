PROTON inaugurates new state-of-the-art plant

Rahim Yar Khan: PROTON Pakistan strives to deliver class-leading vehicles that offer comfort, convenience, reliability, quality and high value for money. PROTON has introduced new generation products and has set new industry standards in Pakistan.

Recently, it inaugurated its state-of-the-art plant which marked the beginning of local assembly of PROTON vehicles in Pakistan. PROTON is making concerted efforts to enhance its nationwide outreach for which it is expanding its 3S dealer network.

All dealerships are equipped to provide a complete range of after sales-support delivered by highly trained staff. PROTON recently opened its dealership at Rahim Yar Khan which will address the vehicle maintenance needs of customers in Southern Punjab, ensuring proper supply of spare parts and accessories.

The management of Al-Haj attended the inauguration ceremony of PROTON Alpha Rahim Yar Khan and shed light on PROTON’s future plans.

The event was also graced by influential businessmen and entrepreneurs of Rahim Yar Khan and surrounding areas who appreciated the efforts of PROTON & Al-Haj with regards to delivery of quality products and services at their door steps.