IO asks Nazim Jokhio’s brother to record statement

The investigation officer of the Nazim Jokhio’s murder case wrote a letter to Afzal Jokhio on Monday, telling him to record his statement; however, Afzal Jokhio showed dissatisfaction with the officer’s performance.

Jokhio, a 27-year-old father of four, was allegedly tortured to death at the Malir farmhouse of MPA Jam Awais of the PPP, for trying to prevent foreign guests of the lawmaker from hunting houbara bustard near his village in Thatta’s Dhabeji area and filming it on November 2.

An officer privy to the investigations said on Monday they found neither any details about the arrival of the foreigners nor the record of the vehicles used in the incident. Afzal Jokhio, showing dissatisfaction with the IO’s performance, said his statement had already been recorded on November 7, and he would record his detailed statement before the joint investigation team.

In a major development in the hostage-cum-murder case, two security guards of MPA Awais have revealed that the victim was tortured and killed when he made an attempt to flee the lawmaker’s farmhouse.