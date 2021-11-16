Anti-riot police force established for Karachi

An anti-riot force comprising 500 personnel of the Sindh Police Security Division and the Special Security Unit (SSU) has been constituted for Karachi, the spokesman for the Security Division said.

The purpose of the force, which has been formed on directives from Karachi’s additional inspector general of police and DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood, is to deal with riots and other law and order situations created by miscreants in the city.

The decision was made at a meeting presided over by the additional IGP. The force would assist the local police and other law enforcement agnencies in emergency situations. DIG Ahmed said the anti-riot force comprised well-trained SSU commandos and personnel of the Security Division and was equipped with the latest anti-riot gadgets. It would stay alert round the clock to respond to any hostile situation, he said, adding that it was also capable of foiling nefarious plots of miscreants.