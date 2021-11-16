Court jails two accused in housing society scam

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday awarded a 14-year jail term to former General Secretary Punjab Small Industries Cooperative Society Major (Retd) Muhammad Zulfiqar.
The court imposed a fine of Rs 743.7 million on the convict, and also awarded a 7-year jail term to co-accused Asghar Suleman with a fine of Rs 3.5 million. Asad Manzoor, another co-accused named in NAB reference is still absconding.
