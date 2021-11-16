Scholarships for madaris students in KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved Rehmatul Lil Alameen (PBUH) scholarships for the students of religious seminaries (madaris) of the province. It was decided in a meeting of the Provincial Working Development Party.

The meeting was chaired by KP’s Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah. The government has allocated an amount of Rs750 million for the purpose with scholarships worth Rs250 million to be given to students of religious seminaries in the merged district.