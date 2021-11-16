Two POs arrested, 8 vehicles recovered

CHARSADDA: Police here on Monday arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in robbery and murder cases and also recovered eight vehicles and Rs50,000 cash from their possession.

A police spokesman said that DPO Asif Bahadur formed a team led by DSP Sabz Ali Khan to trace the outlaws. The cops arrested Wasil and Naveed, both of whom confessed involvement in several crimes. DSP Sabz Ali told a press conference that Wasil had allegedly killed a trader.