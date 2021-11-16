Diabetes awareness walk staged

JAMRUD: An awareness walk was organised on the occasion of World Diabetes Day in the Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district on Monday.Medical professionals and people from other walks of life participated in the walk, which started at Jamrud Civil Hospital and ended at Bab-e-Khyber. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with various slogans on diabetes.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Hussain Afridi said diabetes has a devastating effect on human life and approximately one-fourth of the population is suffering from diabetes in Pakistan. He said one should take care while eating and drinking and also make walk a part of their routine. Dr Hussain Afridi said the purpose of the walk is to raise awareness among people of the district about diabetes.