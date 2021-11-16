Five held for exchange of fire

MARDAN: The police in the Rustam area arrested five persons with firearms here on Monday.A spokesman for Mardan police said that two parties were firing at each other in Rustam when the cops reached the venue and arrested five persons from both the rival Rawed Ali, Muhammad Ikram, Luqman Shah, Salman, and Nizar Ali.The cops seized two Kalashnikovs and three pistols along with bullets.Also, the cops in the Shahbazgarhi area arrested a man wanted in robbery cases and recovered a pistol from him.