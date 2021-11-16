Swat admin to screen school transports & drivers

MINGORA: A meeting here on Monday reviewed the progress of the probe ordered by the district administration to find out the cause of the road accident, which had left four students dead the previous day.

Chairing the meeting at Saidu Sharif, Swat Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan sought details from the officials concerned about the progress he had ordered after the tragedy. Four students were killed and another 30 injured when a school bus met an accident at Lalko after it broke down during the return journey from the scenic Gabin Jabba.

This had prompted the police to arrest the driver, the principal and the owner of the school in question. Secretary of Regional Transport Authority Shakeel Afridi, ADC General Hamid Khan, ADC Finance Irfan Ali, Traffic Magistrate Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, Motor Vehicle Examiner Muhammad Iqbal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic Zariab Gul and other officers and office barriers of the Private School Association attended the meeting.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Riaz Ali Khan is heading the inquiry committee to investigate every aspect to find out the cause of the accident and submit a report within three days.