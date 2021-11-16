Stress and depression explained to students

LAKKI MARWAT: A day-long seminar on healthcare was organised at the Government Post-Graduate College here on Monday.
Dr Sania Zaheer Ali, campus director, Preston University, Kohat, attended the function as the chief guest. The seminar was organised by the Local Support Organisation (LSO) Shahabkhel and the Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sania informed students about mental and physical illnesses and also discussed stress and depression. LSO Shahabkhel president Mahmood Khan thanked the Directorate of Youth Affairs for the event.On the occasion, Prof Sher Muhammad Khan talked to the students about health issues.
