Married woman, who returned from Germany, abducted from Gojra

TOBA TEK SINGH: A married woman, who had returned from Germany recently, was abducted from Gojra on Sunday. M Yasin of Habib Park said in the FIR that his daughter Shumaila Bibi, wife of Saleemullah Lodhi, was residing with her husband in Germany for the last three years. She was alone at home when accused Basit Ali and his two unidentified accomplices allegedly abducted her.