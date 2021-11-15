Security guard commits suicide in Johar Town

LAHORE: A security guard of a private company committed suicide by shooting himself in the Johar Town area on Sunday. The victim was identified as Kashif. It was reported that Kashif was depressed over unknown domestic issues. On the day of the incident, he shot himself to death. Body was shifted to the morgue.
TOBA TEK SINGH: A married woman, who had returned from Germany recently, was abducted from Gojra on Sunday. M Yasin of...
ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre on Sunday announced that it would relax the COVID-19 protocols...
LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated a mobile service as part of measles, rubella campaign 2021...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has prohibited the telecast of footage from the...
SUKKUR: Kidnappers have demanded Rs6 million from the parents of an abducted person in Sukkur, when the victim and his...
SUKKUR: The criminals attacked a police party, in which two cops, including a SHO and a police driver, were injured in...