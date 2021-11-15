 
Security guard commits suicide in Johar Town

November 15, 2021

LAHORE: A security guard of a private company committed suicide by shooting himself in the Johar Town area on Sunday. The victim was identified as Kashif. It was reported that Kashif was depressed over unknown domestic issues. On the day of the incident, he shot himself to death. Body was shifted to the morgue.