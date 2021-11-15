Yasmin opens mobile service for measles, rubella drive

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated a mobile service as part of measles, rubella campaign 2021 at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Sunday.

P&SH Department Special Secretary Saleha Saeed and Unicef Health Specialist Dr Tahir Manzoor were also present on the occasion. The health minister said, “Mobile vans have been designed to create awareness of measles and rubella. These vans will travel across the City and carry the message.

Punjab will hold the measles, rubella campaign from November 15 to Nov 27. During the campaign, 46.6 million children from 9 months to 15 years of age would be administered vaccine. A daily target of vaccination of 3.7 million children has been set for the campaign. All stakeholders have important role in holding the campaign.

“This is a campaign to safeguard our future generations. I appeal to parents to get their children vaccinated. We have been focused on prevention right from day one. We are taking a number of steps to save children from diseases. Rubella can cause lifelong complications if it affects pregnant mothers. We will continue to take revolutionary measures to save children from diseases,” said the minister.